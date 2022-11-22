Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 495 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Toro by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Toro by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Toro by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Toro Stock Up 0.4 %

TTC opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.37.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

