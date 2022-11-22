Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.