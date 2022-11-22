Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,010 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 275.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 222,723 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $2,256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 134,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

