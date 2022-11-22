Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Aaron’s worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth about $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.1 %

AAN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $593.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.54 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

