Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,634 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE CRI opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

