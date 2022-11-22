Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Arch Resources by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 657,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,201,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $154.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.54 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.45 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $10.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

