Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $410,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $155.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

