Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

