Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $416,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $239.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

