Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $72,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.