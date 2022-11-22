Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $433,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSM opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

