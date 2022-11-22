Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $470,000 Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 367.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 42.16%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

