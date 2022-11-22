Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,586 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,752.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 292,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,685.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,172 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,752.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,547 shares of company stock valued at $826,818. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

