Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $642,000 Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after buying an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 208.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,575.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,122. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

