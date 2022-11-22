Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,965,000 after buying an additional 176,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

