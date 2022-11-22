Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $561,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 302.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 401,122 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.