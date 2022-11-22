Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $561,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 302.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after buying an additional 401,122 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alaska Air Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.30.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
