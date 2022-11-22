Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.52 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,873. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

