Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 291,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 56.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,164,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Owens & Minor

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

