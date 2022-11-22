Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 44.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 62,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.1 %

Schneider National stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

