Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo Stock Down 6.2 %

About Vimeo

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

