Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,373 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,782.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.5 %

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

TPX stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

