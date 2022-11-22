Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $150.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

