Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 30.6% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.3% during the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

