Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 120,252 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 424,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYCB stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

