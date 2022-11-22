Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 12,855 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITUB opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

