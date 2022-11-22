Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,177 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 2,030.3% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas cut Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

LOGI stock opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

