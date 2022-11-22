Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,512 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 49.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

