Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,371 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GrafTech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,012,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418,035 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in GrafTech International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,993,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after acquiring an additional 692,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GrafTech International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Trading Up 31.3 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EAF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

