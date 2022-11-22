Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,211 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $146.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.76.

In other Visteon news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

