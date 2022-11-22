Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 23,353 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CNX stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

