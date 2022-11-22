Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,618 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.3 %

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

NYSE EQC opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.83 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

See Also

