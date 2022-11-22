Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 292,363 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292,363 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

