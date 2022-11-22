Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,080 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

