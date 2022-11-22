Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,713 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

