Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,518 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter worth about $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $14,354,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.30 and a 12 month high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.11.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

