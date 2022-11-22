Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,694 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth about $22,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 437.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 1,017,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

