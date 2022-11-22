Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,946 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ODP were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 388,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ODP by 67.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after buying an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ODP

ODP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.