Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,284 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after buying an additional 1,234,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,797,000 after buying an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,633,000 after purchasing an additional 570,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.