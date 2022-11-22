Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,700 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 816,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CI Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 55,702 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 150.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. CI Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

