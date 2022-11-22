Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 803 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

