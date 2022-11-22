Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $21.35. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 493,847 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $261,689.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

