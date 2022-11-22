Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $21.35. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 493,847 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
