Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

