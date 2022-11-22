MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $23,130,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at $17,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSM opened at $84.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

