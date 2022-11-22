MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €194.45 ($198.42) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($225.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €168.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.