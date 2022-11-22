Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.47

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.47 and traded as high as C$14.83. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 117,121 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.80.
Mullen Group Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Recommended Stories
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.