Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 425,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

