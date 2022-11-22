Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

