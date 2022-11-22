Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

NNCSF stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

