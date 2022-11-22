Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.81.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,766 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 557,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 369,575 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 182.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 312,716 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 238.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 194.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 46,623 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

