National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.